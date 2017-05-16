Mr. Bobby Eugene Alexander age 84 of Cedartown Ga. passed away Monday May 15, 2017.

Bobby was born November 30, 1932 in Cedartown Ga. to the late Luther Clyde and Dera Jane Burham Alexander. Bobby was a member of the Union Grove Baptist Church, He also served on the Cedartown City Commission for 32 years and was Chairman for the board six times. He served as a member of the Polk County Health Board, Chairman for 26 years for the Cedartown Christmas Parade, Life Member of the Cedartown Optimist Club, and member of the Relay for life to fight cancer. Bobby was employed as a Funeral Director and General Manager at Lester Litesey Funeral home for over 40 years. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and a brother J. W. Alexander.

Surviving are his wife Joanne Ledbetter Alexander, Daughter and Son in law Cindy & Terry McKelvey, his granddaughter Madison McKelvey, and his brother Larry Alexander, and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Bobby Eugene Alexander will be conducted Wednesday May 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Lester Litesey Funeral Home, with Rev. Danny Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in the North View Cemetery with Rev. Joey Martin. The family will receive friend Wednesday May 17, 2017 from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour.

Pallbearers are Trey Litesey, Tony Brazier, Brad Shelton, Sonny Alexander, Frank Hilyer and John Bedford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the Cedartown Optimist Club and the Employees of the City of Cedartown.

The family has asked that flowers please be omitted and donation made to the Relay for life PO Box 814 Livingston, Texas, TX 77351.

Condolences can be made to the family by visiting our website at www.liteseyfh.com and sign the online book.

The Lester Litesey Funeral Home has charge of the services for Bobby Eugene Alexander