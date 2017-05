William Tyler Duke, 20 of Marietta, was arrested this week after leading police on a manhunt following being charged with the sexual assault of a 12 year-old girl.

Reports said that Duke was aware of the girl’s age and told the victim’s sister’s boyfriend that he didn’t intend to bring her back. Police said that he sexually assaulted the girl in his car in Kennesaw.

Duke is charged with aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and interference with custody charges.