Margaret Byrd Long, age 97, of Cartersville

Margaret Byrd Long, age 97, of Burnt Hickory Road, Cartersville passed away Monday, May 15, 2015.

She was born in Johnson County, North Carolina on May, 7 1920, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Minnie Byrd. She was a teacher at Rossville High School, Effingham County High School, Troup High School, and Lagrange Senior High School, and retired from teaching in 1983. She was a member of Wofford’s Crossroads Baptist Church.

Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Dewitt Long, Cartersville, GA; a sister, Geraldine Brady, and three brothers, Ralph, James, and Clarence Byrd all of NC; three grandsons, Jay Pitts Long and Matthew Bryan Long of Lagrange, GA, and Brian Nicholas Simpkins of Marietta, GA.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, John and Patti Long of St. Marys, GA; a daughter and son-in-law, Eleanor and Douglas Long of Rydal, GA; granddaughters and grandson-in-law, Meridith and Nathan Scherer of Titusville, FL and Amber Richey of Marietta GA; grandson, Sean Long of KY; great-granddaughters, Marlo Byrd Scherer of Titusville, FL and Alison Ann Queen of Marietta, GA; great-great grandsons, Micah Richey and Matthew Richey of TX; and great-great granddaughter, Lilly Ann Queen of Marietta, GA.

Special recognition and thanks to her extended family – the caregivers at Waldrop Assisted Living: Kim, Brittany, Debra, Tammy, Kelly, Alecia, Emily, Carly, Kayla, Victoria, Lisa, Idraiah, Carol, Mary, Debra, and Danny.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 3:00 PM at the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Rev. Denver Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Margaret Bryd Long.