Eddie Wayne Mathis, 56 of Lindale, was arrested this week after threatened to burn down his home.

Reports added that Mathis also was found with non prescribed medication and a spoon containing suspected meth residue on his dresser.

Authorities said that the incident occurred April 24.

Mathis is charged with terroristic threats and acts, possession of methamphetamine and the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute or sale of a controlled substance.