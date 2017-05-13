Lindale Man Found with Drugs During Traffic Stop

Samuel Roy Way, 23 of Lindale, was arrested after he was pulled over for driving on a suspended license and numerous drugs was found during a search.

Reports said that after being pulled over at the intersection of North 5th Avenue and West 11st street police found two pills, Acetaminephen and Hydrocodone bitartrate all of which were not in their prescription bottle. Officers said that they also found a glass smoking device with suspected meth residue, marijuana and a marijuana grinder.

Way is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended license, and drugs not in original container.