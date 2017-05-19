Left Behind Prison ID Leads GSP to Idenitify Fleeing Suspect

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Shawn Blake Salmon, 37 of Rome, is facing additional charges after it was determined he was the suspect that led Georgia State Troopers on a high speed chase in late April.

Reports said that Salmon refused to pull over for troopers on Maple Avenue and drove at speeds over at least 97 miles per hour in a 35 zone. Troopers said that Salmon then passed multiple vehicles in no pass zones before losing control and spinning out.

Reports went on to say that Salmon then fled the scene on foot and was able to escape down a private driveway.

Authorities said that they were able to identity Salmon via a prison release ID card that was found in the vehicle. A passenger also identified Salmon to authorities.

He was jailed on May 10th for probation violation.

This week he was additionally charged with attempting to elude police, obstruction of police, reckless conduct, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, speeding in maximum amounts, and passing in a no pass zone.