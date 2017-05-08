Jefferson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation

On Saturday, May 6, 2017, at approximately 7:14 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from an individual advising a domestic violence incident occurred on Stapleton Acres Road in Stapleton, Georgia and the male half of the domestic incident, later identified as Marcus R. Brown, fled the scene. A description of Brown’s vehicle was given to the Jefferson County 911 Center. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies observed the vehicle traveling East on Georgia Highway 88 in Wrens, Jefferson County, Georgia, and attempted to stop Brown’s vehicle but Brown refused. A vehicle pursuit ensued and during the pursuit, Brown struck a civilian’s vehicle and then struck a Jefferson County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Another Jefferson County Deputy was able to go around Brown’s vehicle and positioned his vehicle across one lane of traffic. As Brown approached the Jefferson County patrol vehicle, Brown swerved to miss the patrol vehicle at which time the Jefferson County Deputy fired shots into Brown’s vehicle striking Brown. Brown wrecked and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., the GBI was requested to assist Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with the Officer Involved Shooting and the domestic violence incident. Also assisting with the investigation was the Swainsboro Post of the Georgia State Patrol. The GBI will conduct a thorough investigation concerning this incident and upon completion will turn the completed case file over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for their review.