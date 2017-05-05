Jeff Rickman returns to lead Lady Dragons basketball

familiar face will return to the sidelines this fall to coach the Pepperell Lady Dragons as Jeff Rickman has been announced as the new basketball coach. This will be the second go around for Rickman on the bench for the Lady Dragons as he served as head coach for the program from 2000 to 2011.
“Coach Rickman has had tremendous success as a coach at Pepperell High School and a great deal of that success was leading the Lady Dragons basketball team,” commented Jamey Alcorn, principal of Pepperell High School. “We are blessed to have such a talented and dedicated individual on staff to step-up and lead the program once again.”
Rickman led the Lady Dragons to a region championship in the 2009-10 season. He was region Coach of the Year and Rome News Tribune Co-Coach of the Year for the season as well. Rickman also earned NW Georgia Tip-off Club Coach of the Month honors in January 2010 and his team was Team of the Month. The Lady Dragons returned as a region finalist the following season.
Rickman has also served as head girls basketball coach at Coosa High for three years and Villa Rica High for two years. He coached JV boys basketball at Coosa High under Larry Bing and served as a varsity assistant at Pepperell under Steve Horne. Rickman is also a successful girls softball coach at Pepperell High School with teams regularly in the state playoffs.
Coach Rickman replaces Judson Cox who will leave Pepperell to become assistant principal at Coosa High next year.