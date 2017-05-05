Jeff Rickman returns to lead Lady Dragons basketball

familiar face will return to the sidelines this fall to coach the Pepperell Lady Dragons as Jeff Rickman has been announced as the new basketball coach. This will be the second go around for Rickman on the bench for the Lady Dragons as he served as head coach for the program from 2000 to 2011.

“Coach Rickman has had tremendous success as a coach at Pepperell High School and a great deal of that success was leading the Lady Dragons basketball team,” commented Jamey Alcorn, principal of Pepperell High School. “We are blessed to have such a talented and dedicated individual on staff to step-up and lead the program once again.”