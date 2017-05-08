Rome Inmate Escapes Custody, Extremely Dangerous

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Dustin Cotton, 26 of Rome, escaped custody while at the Courthouse on Monday afternoon.

Reports said that Cotton escaped wearing an orange pants and shirt, with a white t-shirt underneath.

Authorities said that they found the orange shirt and leg shackles at the intersection of 4th and Tribute Street.

Cotton is described as 5’6″ and 165 pounds. He has the following tattoos: Left Leg- Spider Web; Neck- “Heaven” in Japanese letters; Right Arm/ Shoulder: Grim Reaper; Chest; Right Forearm- Dragon

At 1:30 he was spotted near Glenn Milner Blvd. Check back for updates.

Cotton is accused of armed robbery and kidnapping back on January 30th. Reports said that Cotton robbed and hijacked a motor vehicle after at the Marathon convenience store on Martha Berry Highway.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating this individual. If you have any information please call 911 immediately. You may also private message us here on Facebook.

Floyd County Police along with other Law Enforcement agencies responded to a reported Armed Robbery at the Marathon Convenience store located at 2918 Martha Berry Hwy. The Victim at the scene reported that a male had approached her from behind and demanded that she get into the vehicle. After a brief struggle the victim fell to the ground and her assailant, later identified as Dustin Cotton, Fled in her vehicle. A short time later a vehicle pursuit was initiated by the Floyd County Police on Hwy 140 heading east with speeds at times in excess of 100 mph. The pursuit continued into Bartow County where Mr. Cotton abandoned the vehicle and fled into a wooded area. Bartow County K9 unit was able to locate Mr. Cotton a short time later who after medical clearance was transported to the Floyd County Jail.

Mr. Cotton was charged with felony charges of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft by Taking, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime misdemeanor charges of Simple Battery, Stalking, pointing a firearm at another, and several traffic offenses related to the vehicle pursuit. Recovered in Bartow County was a firearm matching the description given by the Victim. The Investigation in the incident is ongoing and additional charges are expected.