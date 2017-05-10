I 85 Expected to Reopen this Weekend

Atlanta officials said that they expect to see I-85 reopened for rush hour Monday Monday. Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said that the northbound lanes could actually be open on Saturday with the southbound lanes on Sunday.

The bridge’s reopening had been set for June 15th. Contractor C.W. Matthew is said to have been working around the clock since it collapsed on March 30th. For finishing early, the company could earn close to $3.1 million in incentives. The project’s final cost is expected to reach north of $16.5 million. The federal government is expected to pay at least 90 percent of the cost.

McMurry said that the construction process was sped up by the fact that there was only one full day lost due to rain. McMurry reiterated that the bridge is “absolutely” safe, adding inspectors were at the site 24 hours a day.