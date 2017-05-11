Holly Suzanne Marenic, age 20, of Rome, GA, made her Heavenly flight home on Monday afternoon, May 8, 2017, from the Scottish Rites Children’s Hospital in Atlanta, GA.

Holly was born in Rome on June 12, 1996, the daughter of Kimberly Marenic and Ray Brown, Jr. She had been a resident Rome and Floyd County her entire life and was a 2015 graduate of Model High School. Holly was always full of life and enjoyed her family. She was the life and Boss of any party she was involved in. Holly impacted everyone she came in contact with and was an inspiration to many to just live life to its fullest.

Holly is survived by her mother and step-father, Kim Marenic and Brad Casey of Rome; father, Ray Brown, Jr. of Rome; sister, Abby Brown of Rome; two brothers, Cpl. Dakota Brown, USMC, Japan, and Lane Brown of Rome; maternal grandparents, Lee and Carolyn Marenic of Cedar Bluff, AL; paternal grandparents, Arnold Ray, Sr. and Ruby Brown of Rome, and Ronnie and Patsy Casey of Leesburg, AL. A host of other family members also survive…..as Holly would say, “I don’t have any friends, they’re all just family.”

A Celebration of Holly’s life will be held at high Noon on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of the Salmon Funeral Home with Earl Partain, Andrew Shelton and Ray Miles officiating. Following the service the family will continue the celebration at the Tower Life Center of the West Rome Church of God located at 3 Emerson Drive to share stories of Holly and have lunch.

Holly will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends on Friday evening, May 12, 2017, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta or the charity of your choice in Holly’s honor.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Holly Suzanne Marenic.