Gov Deal signs opioid legislation

Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by members of the General Assembly, today signed legislation to address issues of opioid abuse during a ceremony at the State Capitol. Deal signed SB 121, the Jeffrey Dallas Gay, Jr., Act, SB 88, the Narcotic Treatment Programs Enforcement Act, and HB 249.

“The three bills I signed into law today will enable us to more effectively fight the ongoing opioid epidemic that impacts individuals, families and communities across Georgia,” said Deal. “I would like to thank Attorney General Chris Carr and the legislators behind these bills for their hard work, compassion and service in the fight against this illness. I am confident that this legislation will help save lives and give hope to the victims ensnared by this epidemic as well as their loved ones.”

SB 121 exempts Naloxone, the emergency drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, from the dangerous drug list when it is used for drug overdose prevention and supplied by a dispenser for various types of rescue kits. This legislation also codifies the executive orders put in place by Deal in 2016. SB 88 requires the Department of Community Health to create minimum standards and quality of services for narcotic treatment programs seeking licensure in Georgia. Provisions of HB 249 include moving the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program from the Georgia Drugs and Narcotics Agency to the Department of Public Health.

Watch the signing ceremony here.