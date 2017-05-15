Gordon Hospital to host CREATION Health Vacation Bible School

Gordon Hospital, a member of Adventist Health System, is hosting its second annual CREATION Health Vacation Bible School event. This faith-based program is for four to ten year olds and will be held on Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gordon Hospital.

CREATION Health VBS is designed to help children live life to the fullest by teaching them about the eight universal principles of whole person health God first gave at creation. These principles are taught using the CREATION acronym: choice, rest, environment, activity, trust, interpersonal relationships, outlook, and nutrition. The program combines Biblical principles with science to make health interesting and fun for children.

“Good health and wellness is a lifestyle, not a temporary diet plan,” said Denise Rustad, CREATION Health Coordinator at Gordon Hospital. “Positive lifestyle habits that lead to a longer, happier, and healthier life work best the sooner you begin. That is why we want to teach kids about how to make the best daily choices for their mind, body, and soul that will last a lifetime. Come join us and be a CREATION Kid!”

Parents can register their children for this free event by visiting www.gordonhospital.com/vbs. For additional information about CREATION Health Vacation Bible School, please contact Denise Rustad at denise.rustad@ahss.org or call 706.602.7800 ext. 3166.