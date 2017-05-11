Gordon County Sheriff Issues Statement on Phone Scam

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston Announces:

“My Office has received reports of an individual posing as a deputy sheriff who is telling citizens that they have missed jury duty, and must send money for a fine via wire/internet services. This is absolutely bogus. My staff NEVER collects fines, and certainly never solicits any type of funds by telephone. This fictitious caller may even use a familiar sounding name. DO NOT SEND MONEY to such callers by any means or under any circumstances. Anyone who misses jury duty would be visited by a uniformed deputy sheriff in a clearly marked vehicle, and no fines are collected by my deputies. The criminals orchestrating these scams use untraceable cellphones, and are often located outside the United States. If you receive any such suspicious call, contact the Sheriff’s Office to verify the identity of the caller. BEWARE of all internet and telephone scams and do NOT release any personal or financial account information to anyone you do not know personally.”