Gordon County Deputies Find Man Hanging in Outbuilding

Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence this week on East May Street near Calhoun in response to a report that a man had been found hanging inside an outbuilding.

Deputies and other emergency services personnel discovered the body of a 41 year old white/male inside the building who appeared to have hanged himself. Investigating officers do not suspect that any foul play was involved.

The victim was not a local resident and is believed to have been homeless. The investigation is continuing by Sheriff’s detectives and the Coroner’s Office.