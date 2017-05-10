Gordon County Deputies Catch and Arrest Four in the Act of Burglary

Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Cline Road in the Resaca community earlier this week in response to the report of a burglary-in-progress. Deputies arrived and subsequently arrested four individuals;

Derik Lee Ray,age 23, 308 B Daisy Street, Resaca, GA Gage Tyler Stokes, age 21, 263 North Airport Circle, Resaca, GA Larry Neal Estes, age 34, 616 West Boundary Street, Dalton, GA Kristy Lynn Albright, age 39, 4222 Keith Valley Road, Cohutta, GA

The house was a vacant residence. Detectives collected physical evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses. Ray has been charged with Residential Burglary and the other three defendants were charged with criminal Trespass. Ray, Stokes, and Estes remain in custody.