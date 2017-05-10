Georgia’s Rome Downtown Welcome Center Now Recognized as an Official Regional Visitor Information Center

The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism celebrates National Travel and Tourism week with the announcement that the Downtown Rome Welcome Center has been recognized by the state as an official Regional Visitor Information Center (RVIC). The accessibility of the center makes it an ideal location for visitors to access travel tips, travel brochures and find friendly trip-planning assistance.

“A Regional Visitor Center partnership with Georgia Tourism is a win-win,” said Janet Cochran, Tourism Project Manager for the GA Dept. of Economic Development. “It allows for a bigger scope of cross-promotion throughout the state as well as provide a support system for the local visitor center staff.”

The Downtown Welcome Center will provide information on local and regional attractions with knowledgeable staff to maximize the potential for unique experiences. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Downtown Welcome Center offers many services. Visitors can book local tours at the center including the Roman Holiday Riverboat Tours, Downtown Walking Tours and Flavor Tours. A selection of Georgia’s Rome souvenirs and Georgia Made products from the Last Stop Gift Shop are offered for sale at the center. The center currently hosts a weekly Farmer’s Market that runs Tuesday evenings from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and features home-made goods and products by Nan Selman. And available for a limited time only, Scavenger Hunt cards for Keys to Rome, Rome’s newest public art project, are also available at the visitor center.

The Downtown Visitor Center is located at 300 W. 1st St. adjacent to the Town Green. The renovations required to build the Downtown Welcome Center were made possible by community supported 2013 SPLOST funds.

For more information about the Downtown Rome Visitor Center, call 706.295.5576.