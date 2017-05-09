GDOL to host a second recruitment for Nissin Brake in Fort Oglethorpe next week

The second recruitment will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Oglethorpe City Hall located at 500 City Hall Drive. GDOL staff will be on site to assist applicants.

The employer is recruiting casting technicians, industrial equipment maintenance and machine operators.

Due to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) regulations, all applicants must be at least 18 years old. A high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), is required.

The industrial equipment maintenance applicants are required to have at least three years of related experience.

Salaries will range from $11 to $24 an hour, depending on the position and experience.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account or upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for employment.

For more information about the recruitment, contact swat@gdol.ga.gov.