GBI Investigating Sexual Assault of an Inmate by Jail Officer

The GBI Thomasville Field Office was requested to investigate an alleged sexual assault against a female inmate at the Miller County Jail by current Sheriff Robert Grier.

Between April 5th and May 5th, 2017, Miller County Jailer Stanley Shephard of Colquitt, Georgia is alleged to have committed 2 counts of Sexual Assault against an Inmate or Person in Custody.

Shephard was arrested on 2 felony warrants on May 8, 2017, where he surrendered himself to the Miller County Jail. Shephard was booked on the charges stemming from the GBI Investigation.