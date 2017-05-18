Frances Ellen Baker Nichols, age 97, of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 18th, 2017, at Floyd Medical Center.

Ms. Nichols was born in Floyd County on September 8, 1919. She was the daughter of the late William Stephen Baker and Julia Josephine Roberson Baker. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence (Stude) Baker, Glenn Baker, and William D. Baker, two sisters, Helen Baker and Opal Morton, and her step-mother, Leila Holland Baker.

Prior to her retirement, Ms. Nichols was employed for many years with the Pepperell Manufacturing Company, the Holiday Inn as a hostess, and as a school crossing patrol guard. She had spent most of her life in Rome. Ms. Nichols was of Christian Faith and was a member of the North Rome Church of God. She was a long-time volunteer at Floyd Medical Center, and for several years was actively involved in the Senior Program at the Gilbreath Center in Lindale.

Survivors include two daughters, Dolores Osteen and Tia Nikolopoulas; one son: Steve Nichols and wife Olivia; two grandsons and granddaughters-in-law, Kyle and Nancy Osteen and Corey and Stephanie Osteen, one great-grandson, Jordan Osteen, and one great-granddaughter; a nephew, Bob Baker; two nieces, Carolyn Carver and Julie Brannon; several other relatives also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Rd S.E., Rome, GA, with the Rev. Bert Brooks officiating. Private interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 10am until the service time. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Because of her love for the Easter Passion Play Performance put on each year by the North Rome Church of God and the many people lead to Christ as a result of that play we request in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Passion Play Fund, North Rome Church of God, 1929 N Broad St., Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.