Four Teens Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Four teens were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Hillside Drive Friday afternoon. Reports said that Jorge Luis Cruz Moreno, 18 of Rome, was pulled over for operating an uninsured vehicle while being unlicensed.

A search of the vehicle uncovered two marijuana cigarettes and a grinder with marijuana residue.

The three passengers in the vehicle; Jesus Cisneros Jacobo, 17, Angel Ovidio Baten, 19, and Christian Anthony Corne Jo-Guzman, 17, all of Rome was also taken into custody.

All three are charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Moreno is additionally charged with driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Baten is additionally charged with permitting an unlicensed person to drive.