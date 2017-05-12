Four Arrested After Drug Raid of Lindale Home

Four people were arrested during a drug raid at a home on Oak Street in Lindale Thursday. Reports said that the Metro Drug Task Force went to the home of Patches Jean Ingram, 47, and 40 year-old David Jason Guice and found methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous drug related objects.

Along with Ingram and Guice, police arrested Heaven Lee Dawn Hood, 18 of Rome, and Sarah Inez Garrett, 27 of Silver Creek, on various charges.

Ingram is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects after authorities found the drugs and two glass smoking devices inside her bedroom.

Guice was charged with possession of meth after he was found with the drug in an outbuilding of the home.

Hood is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug related objects and failure to appear. Reports indicated that Hood was found with meth, marijuana, hash oil and three glass smoking devices.

Garrett was found with a glass smoking device that contained meth residue. She was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.