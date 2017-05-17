Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Need Help in Finding “Most Wanted”

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in locating one of their “Most Wanted”

William Kevin Bridges, 31, is wanted for aggravated stalking and contempt of court for not paying child support.

He is described as a white male, 6’1″ and 175 pounds.

Tattoos: Right forearm; Left forearm- “13 ½”; Right armbarbwire; Left arm- “DSGB” and “AMB”; Chest- “Whitney”

If you have any information that would lead to his arrest or conviction please contact the Warrants Division at 706-291-4111 ext. 8825 or 706-236-2466. If there is no answer please leave a message. Your call is always anonymous. You may also private message us here on Facebook.