Floyd County police is looking into a Silver Creek home being burglarized earlier this week. Reports said that when the homeowners returned they discovered that their ATV had been stolen from their garage.

Reports said that one of the 4-wheelers was a Red 2010 4X4 Honda Rancher. With a silver two inch ball hitch.

The ATV was taken sometime between 1 AM and 6AM on May 14th.

The value of the 4-wheeler is $6,500.