Expect a detour off Tennessee Street in Cartersville this weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists in Cartersville and Bartow County of a detour off Tennessee Street/US 411 in Cartersville, scheduled for the weekend of May 19, 2017. Tennessee Street will be closed and traffic detoured into N. Tennessee Street and E. Felton Road from 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19 until 6 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 to accommodate work on the demolition of the old US 41 bridge over Tennessee Street. This road closure it is weather permitting and subject to change.

This bridge work is part of a 1.079 mile project of widening and reconstruction on US 41/SR 3. The project also includes the construction of the bridges over CSX Railroad, US 411 and Pettit Creek. Work on this project began early September 2014. The entire project is expected to be completed by February 5, 2020, at a construction cost of $31,546,121.

“We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for this detour and be extra cautious, while approaching this work zone,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the DOT office in Cartersville. “This project may be causing the public some inconvenience, but upon completion, it will improve the flow of traffic in the area, make it safer, and help the public get where they need to go in Cartersville and Bartow County,” Comer explained.