Elixir Extrusions expansion to invest more than $8 million in Douglas-Coffee County

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced that Elixir Extrusions, a manufacturer of custom aluminum extrusions and fabricated parts, will expand its operations in Douglas-Coffee County. This expansion will create 100 new jobs, and represents an investment of more than $8 million into the facility.

“Georgia continues to sustain a strong reputation for being a leader in manufacturing,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “It is encouraging when existing companies like Elixir Extrusions announce expansions, as it puts a spotlight on our pro-business environment. Our variety of strategic assets, including a well-connected logistics infrastructure and established workforce will continue to serve Elixir Extrusions well.”

The new 70,000 square-foot facility will accommodate the integration of automated anodizing equipment. A subsequent production line will be installed, and will be one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. The company currently operates a 250,000-square-foot facility in Douglas-Coffee County which provides full-service, custom aluminum extrusions for a variety of applications.

“Our vision for continued success in value added capabilities is coming to fruition as we boldly take the next step to become a fully integrated aluminum extruder, fabricator, and finisher. This robust, state of the art anodizing expansion will open new doors for us as well as enhance service and relationships with our current and future customers,” said President of Elixir Solutions Philip Smith. “The relationship with our local Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority, the City of Douglas, utility providers, Wiregrass Technical College, Georgia Legislators, and the State of Georgia’s DOT and GDEcD have been a tremendous asset to us in our decision making. I thank them for their tireless efforts, resources, and making themselves available to us. We are extremely excited about our direction and I look forward to the next few months as our talented team makes this project a reality. Our future success is always dependent on state of the art technology, innovation, and talent; I am privileged to serve and lead such a team.”

Newly created jobs will include positions in production.

“Douglas-Coffee County is proud to be the home of Elixir Extrusions,” said Luke Morgan, Chairman of the Douglas-Coffee County Economic Development Authority. “The EDA has worked with this existing industry during several expansions and we are very excited to announce this most recent expansion that will have a tremendous economic impact on our community and region.”

GDEcD Assistant Director of Existing Industry and Regional Recruitment Michelle Shaw represented the state throughout this project, and worked closely with the Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and Wiregrass Technical College.

“This facility will be totally unique in its capacity and design,” said Donny Bradshaw, chief financial officer of Elixir Extrusions. “We are very excited about the opportunity this provides for our core business, our vendors and our employees. An undertaking like this absolutely would not have been possible without the assistance of our representative, the Douglas Coffee County Chamber of Commerce, the Coffee County Economic Development Council, and City of Douglas. We sincerely thank them for their assistance.”