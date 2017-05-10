Eating like a G.I.: Eating, Hunger, and Food in World War II America

The Bartow History Museum welcomes Elise Petersen to the next Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, May 17th at noon. Can history be tasted? In her combined offering of a lecture and military-like ration tasting, historian Elise Petersen will lead us to deeper understandings of Americans’ World War II experiences at home and abroad. Learn what WWII veterans and members of the WWII generation remember most about rationing and ration kits, and how WWII ration kits fit into the broader story of military-issued foods in the United States Armed Forces. Consider the roles which eating, hunger, and food played in patriotism at home and homesickness abroad, and view the various elements of an authentic WWII ration kit. Reflect on what it might have been like to survive on them by sampling modern equivalents.

The museum would like to extend a special invitation to any WWII veterans to be our guest for the program and if they so desire to share their own memories and experiences concerning ration kits.

Also, participants are invited to take a moment to view several war-related items from the museum’s collection, each in the possession of a Bartow County or Georgia citizen during the war, which will be on display in a miniature exhibit during the lecture.

The lecture is free for member and is included in the price of admission for non-members.

About the Speaker

Elise Petersen worked at Bartow History Museum as part of the educational staff and has previously spoken at the museum. She has a BA in History from Brigham Young University, with an emphasis on nineteenth-century America.