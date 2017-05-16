On Saturday, May 13, 2017, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation in Coffee County, Ga.

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, at approximately 1:00 AM, Deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6280 Hwy 32 West, Lot 4, Coffee County, Georgia in reference to a female found unresponsive inside the residence. Upon arrival, deputies found Oletha Brady, 57, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Walter Russell Wright, 58, was in the residence when deputies arrived. Wright was transported to the Coffee County Jail and interviewed by agents and investigators. Wright was arrested in connection with the death of Brady and is being held at the Coffee County Jail. Wright was charged with one count of Malice Murder and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a crime. The body of Brady will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing while agents and sheriff’s investigators pursue leads. Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103.