Dawsonville Mayor Removed from Office

The Dawsonville city council voted Monday to remove Mayor James Grogan from office.

The vote came after allegations that Grogan misused city funds, as well as unilaterally made decisions that violate city charter.

A report from investigators said that Grogan allegedly reduced rezoning fees for five property owners who applied to annex five parcels of land into the city without council approval; reduced the amount that city property owner and State Representative Kevin Tanner paid in water bills; approved payment to nonprofit organizations for golf tournaments in which he participated as player; purchased alcohol and gas with a city issued credit card, though he was not reimbursed for those expenses; bought four bottles of moonshine for door prizes; and authorized payment for meetings without pre approval by council.

Grogan’s attorney, Steve Leibel, questioned investigators about the way the investigation was conducted. He asked why there was no investigation done to members of the city council for similar offenses.

Grogan can appeal the decision in the superior court of Dawson County.