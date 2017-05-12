David Early Earns Top Health Care Management Credential

David Early, FACHE, Vice President of Support Services, recently has become a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders.

Early is one of only 9,100 health care executives to earn this distinction and must continually pursue professional development and undergo recertification every three years.

“Receiving Fellow distinction in ACHE is an honor,” Early said. “I appreciate the support and opportunities Floyd Healthcare Management has given me for professional advancement as an executive,” he said.

Early has been with Floyd since 2004. He supervises Materials Management, Plant Facilities, Security, Environmental Services, Food and Nutrition services, Clinical Nutritional Services and Biomedical Services.

He earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Health Administration from Georgia State University in Atlanta and a Bachelor of Science in organizational management from Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.