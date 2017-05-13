College and Career Academy Students Attend CTI State Leadership Conference

The Georgia Career and Technical Instruction (CTI) Student Organization held its 36th Annual State Leadership Competition Conference on April 19-21, 2017, at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center located in Eatonton, GA. Representing the College and Career Academy were Mikayla Shaw, Paige Freeman, Madison Reed, Alexius Smith, Celeste Kelley, and Brandi Waters.

The Georgia CTI State Leadership Conference is the highlight of the year because it provides an opportunity for students from across the state of Georgia to showcase career pathway knowledge through competitive projects and skills demonstrations. Students compete in a variety of different events from Career Manual/Job Interview to Public Speaking; Computer Applications to Video Production; Agriculture Science, Construction, Graphic Arts, Interior Design, Healthcare Science to Metals. This year over 450 students participated in this exciting event. CTI welcomed over 100 business, industry and education partners to judge the students’ achievements. The 36th Annual CTI State Leadership Competition Conference was a huge success.