City of Rome to Launch Neighborhood Enhancement Program in Summerville Park

The City of Rome will launch the next Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) in the Summerville Park neighborhood on Monday, May 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Tolbert Park located at Charlton Street and Timothy Avenue. The NEP program aims to increase civic pride and awareness of local government services available to the community, while engaging the community to be involved in creating positive change.

The 30-day NEP program will provide an integrated and concentrated effort between multiple city departments and partners delivered through a three-pronged approach: Watch, Invest, and Network, or WIN. The program works to create positive relationships leading to long-term neighborhood sustainability and enhanced quality of life.

The program’s integrated service delivery includes building code enforcement; identification and the ‘cooling down’ of crime hot spots; neighborhood focus on litter control by cleaning up streets, sidewalks, and vacant lots; beautifying streetscapes and public right of way; and engaging property owners and residents to help WIN in their neighborhoods.

“Every neighborhood in the City of Rome has a different set of challenges and needs,” said Assistant City Manager, Patrick Eidson. “NEP provides an opportunity for city representatives, community leaders and citizens to collaborate and focus on specific initiatives that will best benefit the neighborhood.”

All Summerville Park neighborhood residents are invited and encouraged to attend the launch event to learn about the program and ways to get involved. City staff, city commissioners and community leaders will share details of the program, as well as answer citizen questions.

The City of Rome launched the Neighborhood Enhancement Program in 2015 in North Rome with focuses on the North Rome Commons and Blossom Hill neighborhoods where residents applauded the success of the NEP program for the notable positive changes realized in the neighborhoods.

For questions about the NEP program please contact Mary Hardin Thornton or Patrick Eidson at 706-236-4400.