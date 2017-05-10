Child Killed, Another Injured in Wreck on Taylor’s Ridge

A young child was killed in a two vehicle accident Tuesday night on Taylor’s Ridge in Chattooga County.

According to reports, a 2006 Kida Spectra, driven by Courtney R. Hines, of Summerville, was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road in a curse on top of Taylor’s Ridge. It was then the driver overcorrected and crossed the center lane, lost control and rotated counterclockwise before hitting a southbound 1999 Nissan Quest Van.

Reports went on to say that the impact caused the Kia to continue down the ridge, flip twice, and eject two children.

One child was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

The driver and a passenger of the van were transported to Floyd Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

The child that was airlifted is being treated for a skull fracture.

Hines was transported to Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Reports said that the children were not restrained and charges are pending.