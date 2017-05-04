CHIEFTAINS TO HOST CHEROKEE STICKBALL DEMONSTRATION & PARTNER WITH LOCAL MUSEUMS FOR HISTORY EXPLORERS CAMP

Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is proud to announce two exciting events scheduled for June 2017. The History Explorers Camp for local 4th grade students will take place from June 14-16th and a Family Free Day with a Cherokee stickball demonstration will be presented on Saturday June 17th to end the week’s festivities.

Chieftains is partnering with Dr. Allen Bryant, Associate Professor in the College of Education at Appalachian State University, to bring Cherokee culture to our community for these two events. Dr. Bryant facilitates a partnership with Cherokee Central Schools to encourage American Indian students on the Qualla Boundry in North Carolina to pursue the field of education, a great need in the Eastern Band of Cherokee. Dr. Bryant will bring several of his Cherokee high school students to northwest Georgia to learn more about their history and promote their culture in our region.

The 2017 History Explorers Camp will offer a chance for thirty students who have completed or are about to enter 4th grade to spend three half-days learning more about the history of Rome & Floyd County, including the Cherokee history here. The camp costs $30 per student and is scheduled for 9:30am-12:30pm, June 14th-16th at three local museums, including the Rome Area History Museum where they will receive a tour of our historic clocktower and downtown, Oak Hill & Martha Berry Museum where they will learn the story of Martha Berry, and Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home where they will learn Cherokee culture through crafts and storytelling from students from the Eastern Band of the Cherokee.

Registration forms for the camp must be submitted to Chieftains Museum by June 5th.

The week will end with a Family Free Day at Chieftains Museum from 11am-4pm on Saturday, June 17th that is free and open to the public. Visitors will receive free admission to the museum, with Cherokee crafts and learning activities led by the Cherokee high school students who were instructors for the History Explorers Camp.

As a special feature, the students from the Eastern Band of Cherokee will be giving Cherokee stickball demonstrations and lessons throughout the day for visitors, providing a glimpse into the past to learn about the game that eventually gave rise to modern-day lacrosse.

For more information about the History Explorers Camp or the Family Free day event, visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call (706) 291-9494.