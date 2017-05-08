Chieftains Museum Sponsors Summer Butterfly Challenge

Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is proud to announce its newest program—the Butterfly Challenge, from June 1-July 31, 2017.

The museum hosts a UGA-certified Pollinator Garden and is a stop on the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. Native pollinator species, including butterflies and bees, have had a severe drop in population in recent years. Pollinators are responsible for causing plants to make fruit or seeds by transferring pollen to areas of the plant necessary for fertilization. Without these important species, plants cannot reproduce. The museum’s gardens include both nectar plants to feed butterflies and host plants for butterflies to lay their eggs and to feed the caterpillars.

As part of this effort to promote pollinators, Chieftains Museum is issuing the Butterfly Challenge to the Rome/Floyd County community. The museum encourages people to visit the museum campus to search for caterpillars and butterflies and take a photo of both themselves in the garden as well as a detailed photo of the butterfly or caterpillar. Once you identify the butterfly or caterpillar you find, upload both photos with the identification to the Chieftains Museum Facebook page.

For each species of butterfly or caterpillar you identify and post on Facebook, your name will be entered into a drawing to win one of three prizes—a $10 Sweet Frog gift card, a $15 Chick-fil-A gift card, or a $25 Outback Steakhouse gift card.

The Butterfly Challenge begins June 1st and all photos must be posted to the Chieftains Museum Facebook page by July 31st to qualify for the prize drawing. Each butterfly or caterpillar must be properly identified to be eligible for entry. The prize drawing will take place on August 1st and winners will be notified through Facebook. Participants may only win one prize per person.

For more information on the Butterfly Challenge, contact the museum at (706) 291-9494 or visit the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.