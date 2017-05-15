Chattooga County Mother Arrested Following Wreck that Killed her Child

The mother, Kourtney Renay Hines, of an 11 year-old child that was killed last week in a wreck on Taylor’s Ridge in Chattooga County was booked to jail over the weekend and charged with this death.

Hines is charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, seatbelt violation for a child, reckless driving, no insurance, failure to maintain a lane, driving on an expired tag, two counts of DUI child endangerment, DUI, driving on a suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, child safety restrain violation for a child under the age of 5 as well as a warrant for deposit account fraud.

Previous:

A young child, identified as 11 year-old Kendrick Hines, was killed in a two vehicle accident Tuesday night on Taylor’s Ridge in Chattooga County.

According to reports, a 2006 Kia Spectra, driven by Courtney R. Hines, of Summerville, was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road as it crossed the top of Taylor’s Ridge. It was then the driver over corrected and crossed the center lane, lost control and rotated counterclockwise before hitting a southbound 1999 Nissan Quest Van.

Reports went on to say that the impact caused the Kia to continue down the ridge, flip twice, and eject two children.

Hines was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. He was a student at Leroy Massey Elementary School. where grief counselors were on hand Wednesday. The other child, Keenan Hines, was airlifted to Erlander Hosptial to be treated for a skull fracture.

The driver and a passenger of the van were transported to Floyd Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

Hines was transported to Redmond Regional Medical Center where she remained Wednesday with non life threatening injuries .

Reports said that the children were not restrained and warrants have been taken for Hines arrest. She will be charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, driving on suspended license, no insurance, two counts of no seatbelt, DUI child endangerment, and serious injury by vehicle.