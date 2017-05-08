510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: news@coosavalleynews.com
Phone: (706) 234-0081
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Menu
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Breaking.News
Chattooga County Arrest Report Monday May 8, 2017
Rome Man Found with Meth After Wal-Mart Chase
Rome Man Arrested after Cursing and Making Hand Gestures
Rome Woman Charged with Attacking Man with Kitchen Knife
Rome Woman Found with Numerous Illegal Drugs
Home
County By County
Chattooga County
Chattooga News
Chattooga County Arrest Report Monday May 8, 2017
Chattooga County Arrest Report Monday May 8, 2017
Posted By:
Staff Reports
on:
May 08, 2017
In:
Chattooga News
Print
Email
Share
0
Tweet
Share
0
Share
0
Share
0
Previous
Rome Man Found with Meth After Wal-Mart Chase
Related Articles
Chattooga County Arrest Reports Friday April 5, 2017
May 05, 2017
Trion Woman Found with Meth During Cavity Search
May 04, 2017
Chattooga County Arrest Reports – Thursday May 4, 2017
May 04, 2017
2014 Powered By
Micro Plus Inc.