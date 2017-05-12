Cedartown Police Looking for Stabbing Suspect

Cedartown Police have launched a lookout for a suspect that allegedly stabbed a man on Thursday. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said that 49 year-old Matthew Dalton Stroup stabbed a 17 year-old during an altercation that started when Stroup attempted to break into the victim’s grandmother’s car.

Reports said that when the victim spotted Stroup attempting to break into the car he came outside and attempted to apprehend him. However, while trying to escape the victim and suspect ran into the Creekside Mobile Home Community on Georgia Avenue. It was there Stroup allegedly pulled a knife on the teen and proceeded to stab him.

Authorities stated that both the victim and a witness in the trailer park was able to identity Stroup.

The victim was taken to Floyd Medical Center where he was treated and later released.

Stroup is being sought on warrants for felony aggravated assault and entering an automobile.

He asked that if the public has any information about the whereabouts of Stroup to please come forward and call 911 or the Cedartown Police Department at (770)748-4123.