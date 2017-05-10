Cave Spring Man Steals Truck, Found with Meth in RV Lot

Billy Wayne Ross, 53 of Cave Spring, was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of stealing a 2016 Dodge Ram truck at a commercial workshop on Chateau Drive.

Reports said that Ross got the vehicle from the shop and then failed to return it. Reports added that police later recovered the vehicle unclosed and with no keys in the parking lot of the Walker Mountain Store on Cedartown Highway.

Authorities said that they located Ross at an RV Park on Davis Road and during his arrest he was found with suspected methamphetamine.

Ross is charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.