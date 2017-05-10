Cave Spring Councilman Resigns

The Cave Spring City Council will again have to find someone to fill a seat vacated before the next election.

Officials said that the board plans to fill the Post 4 seat which was vacated by Michael Phillips, before the next meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for June 13.

Phillips said that he is leaving the council do an a new career opportunity and family obligation. His term runs through 2019.

Those interested in the post must submit letters of interest to City Hall. The deadline is June 6.

This marks the third resignation in the past year for the Council. The city held special elections for seat vacated seats last year.

This November’s ballot will include seats held by Nellie McCain, Charles Jackson and Mike Ragland.