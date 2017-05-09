Cartersville Police Seeking Car Theft Suspect

Cartersville PD is requesting assistance with identifying a theft suspect. The pictured suspect broke into several cars and stole several credit cards in March2017 at Pine Mountain and May 2017 at ATCO baseball complex.

The stolen credit cards were used in various locations in Acworth and Kennesaw. If you recognize the suspect, please contact Cartersville PD CID at 770-607-6169

As a reminder, as the weather heats up, and days get longer, property crimes tend to rise. Entering auto’s, thefts, and property damage reports climb in the summer months. CPD increases patrols and efforts this time of year but stay vigilant. Lock your doors on vehicles, and hide any valuable items out of plain sight! If you see something, do not hesitate to let us know!