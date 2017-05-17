Cartersville Man Arrested in Tuesday Shooting

Cartersville police have arrested a man, identified as Jordahni J. Rimpel, and charged him with a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night on Hannon Way.

Reports said that officers were dispatched to the area after a man was reportedly shot around 7:45 pm.

Once on scene police were told that the suspect(s) had fled the scene.

With immediate coordination with the Cartersville Police Department, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the Cartersville-Bartow Drug Task Force, the suspect, Rimpel, was located and placed into custody a short time later.

The victim was listed in stable condition Wednesday.

Rimpel is charged with aggravated assault.