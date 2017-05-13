Calhoun Man Shot at Rome Store, Child in Car

Floyd County police responded to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Walker Mountain Store located at 2342 Cedartown Hwy. On arrival it was discovered that the driver 19 yr. old Jamal Pryor from Calhoun had sustained a single gunshot wound from a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol to his leg while sitting inside the vehicle. police

The passenger of the car was identified as 17 yr. old Michael Martinez from Rome. Also in the vehicle at the time of the incident was Pryor’s 11 month old child. Neither Martinez nor the child were injured.

After the preliminary investigation I suspect that this shooting was accidental however, a full investigation is ongoing at this time.