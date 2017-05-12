Calhoun Man Arrested For Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Weapons Violations, Stemming From Domestic Dispute

Gordon County Sheriff’s detectives initiated an investigation into a domestic dispute reported to have occurred last night and early this morning at a private residence on Dews Pond Road. After interviewing a number of witnesses and collecting physical evidence, detectives and deputies arrested Luke Eugene Pence, age 43, of 3795 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, on multiple charges of Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Terroristic Threats/Acts, Battery/Family Violence, and Felon With Firearms.

The investigation indicated that several household members were involved as victims.The firearms believed to have been involved in this incident were subsequently recovered by investigating detectives. Pence was arrested without incident this afternoon and is lodged in the county jail pending bond proceedings.