Bus Driver & Students Recognized By The School Board For Their Heroic Efforts

During this week’s meeting of the Cherokee County Board of Education two students and a bus driver were recognized for their heroic efforts after the school bus they were riding on caught fire back on April, 6th on Highway 411 North at New Bethel Baptist Church in the Key Community.

Bus Driver Darrell Green and two students 15 year old Austin Moss and 13 year old Hagan Matthews were presented with certificates of appreciation by Transportation Supervisor Harold Pearson.

When that bus caught fire, Mr. Green and both boys quickly went to work making sure every student got off the bus safely. Matthews and Moss assisted the younger students in getting off the bus before getting off themselves.

From WEIS Radio