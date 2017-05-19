Berry Grad Excels as a Female Entrepreneur

Recent Berry College graduate Emilee Burroughs has been selected to participate in the 2017 Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Student Entrepreneur Program next month.

Burroughs created a Christ-centered, fashion-forward magazine “Anointed” as part of an entrepreneurship class taught by Management Professor Paula Englis.

“I really want to spread the word about [Anointed] and get it into as many hands as possible, and this conference will help with that,” Burroughs said. “Additionally, I will be able to meet and learn from women who run their own companies. I value learning from mentors; I have so much to learn, and I can’t wait!”

Burroughs will attend the conference June 18-23 in Las Vegas, all expenses paid. The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council provides female entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn, network and engage with regional partner organizations, more than 14,000 certified women business enterprises and 300 corporate and government members. Through the program’s curriculum, mentoring, off-site visits, programming, and pitch competition, the Student Entrepreneur Program helps women on their entrepreneurial journey and in their career aspirations.