Berry College president honored

Berry College President Stephen Briggs was given the Souper Star Champions of Education Award at the recent third annual Souper Star event in Atlanta.

The event was a benefit for The African SOUP, an educational organization in Uganda co-founded by Berry alum Brin Enterkin, who graduated in 2012. The nonprofit organization blends community development with national impact in Uganda.

Briggs received the award thanks to his efforts in supporting the children impacted by The African SOUP and his personal desire to see a future where all children have opportunities to succeed. In addition to Briggs, Berry alum Scott Jarvis who has also served on The SOUP’s board, was given the Souper Star Humanitarian Award.

More information at www.theafricansoup.org/.