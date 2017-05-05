Basic Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) Course to be held in Rome

Georgia Firearms and Security Training Academy (GAFASTA) is offering a Basic Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) Training Course for the citizens of Rome and Floyd County. This course of instruction is designed for students interested in carrying their firearms for protection. This course is intermediate level training designed to enhance interested students on Georgia Carry Laws, Use of Deadly Force as per O.C.G.A. 16-3-21, Situational Awareness, Ammunition, and Drawing Techniques for CCW. Students must possess a valid Georgia Weapons Carry License (GWCL) prior to taking this five (5) hour course of instruction. Students must also successfully complete GAFASTA Basic Pistol Safety Training Course prior to taking this intermediate level class.

Students successfully completing these courses will earn a certificate of completion. We believe this training is the responsibility of every individual considering carrying a firearm for protection.

This five (5) hour course will consist of four (3 ½ ) hours classroom with written test (minimal score 80%) and one (1 ½ ) hour range training and qualifications (minimal score 80%). Class size is limited to twelve (12) students for safety and personal one-on-one training.

Range Qualifications: Students will demonstrate safe gun handling, combat reloading, unloading and demonstrate shooting proficiency shooting 15 rounds scoring 80 percent at 7 yards (5 rounds) and 5 yards (10 rounds)

Items required: Students will need to provide 50 rounds of FMJ (Full metal jacket) ammunition

Students attending do not need a pistol, pistols can be rented at the range.

Eye protection

Ear protection (Double plugs and muffs)

5 Snap caps

2 Magazines (Semi-Automatic)

2 Speed Loaders (Revolver)

Students will need their pistols during the classroom portion of this course.

NOTE:

No live ammunition or loaded firearms or loaded magazines in the classroom.

Firearms must be stowed in a holster, gun box or gun bag.

Students are NOT permitted to handle any firearms without the permission of the firearms instructor.

The class will be held at the Parker Center and will begin at 2pm. The fee for class is $100. For more information and to register call Rodney Smith at 770-530-5630.