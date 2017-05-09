Bartow County Wrecks Send Three to Hospital

A two vehicle accident occurred late Monday on HWY 41 at Zena Dr. Bartow County EMS responded to the scene with the Cartersville FD. Once on the scene BCEMS found a 70 year old male with a Altered mental status and a left fractured hip. The patients vehicle was struck in the drivers door with approximately one foot of intrusion.

The patient was extricated from the vehicle and continued to have a Altered mental status. BCEMS requested a medical helicopter be en route to the scene for rapid transport. Air life 5 flew the patient to Atlanta Medical Center a level one trauma center for treatment.

Less than an hour later, Bartow County EMS, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Cartersville Fire Department, and the Cartersville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident on Mission road. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree and catching fire.

A bystander was able to pull the male from the vehicle. Upon EMS arrival, the patient was conscious, but confused and had fractures to both legs. EMS requested Air Life 5 to be en route for rapid transport to a level one trauma center. The patient was flown to Grady Hospital for treatment.