Aragon Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges

A Polk County Man, Thomas Wyatt Spires, 36 of Aragon, was arrested this week after he allegedly tried to meet up with a 14 year-old girl that was actually an undercover police detective.

Reports said that Spires met the “teen” on social media and arranged a meeting to engage in sexual activity.

Spires was arrested on May 2 by the Cedartown Police Department on charges of sexual exploitation of children – employ/use minor to engage in/assist person in sexually explicit conduct, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

This marks the third arrest in recent weeks where a man attempted to meet a minor online for sexual activity.

Andrew Simon Einhorn,, 20 of Douglasville, was arrested on April 26 and David Lee Forsyth, 33 of Rockmart, was arrested on April 25 by the Polk County Police Department on similar charges.